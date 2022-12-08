Manager Trading, Environmental Markets, NRG – Houston

At NRG, we’re bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything we do. We generate electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to millions of customers through our diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, working towards a sustainable energy future. More information is available here

NRG Business Solutions manages a broad portfolio of competitively priced product and service offerings that can be tailored to meet the growing energy and sustainability needs of regional and national partners. In delivering these important capabilities, Sustainable Solutions and Innovation is responsible for orchestrating product development, origination, structuring, negotiation, and the implementation of GHG solutions for retail and wholesale customers. This team also provides commercial and industrial customers with sustainability consulting and renewable energy brokerage services.

Job Summary:

The Environmental Markets Trader will be primarily responsible for developing and capturing profitable commercial trading opportunities in multiple environmental attributes markets. Specific knowledge of carbon offset (both VCM and compliance), renewable natural gas, and responsibly sourced gas markets in North America will be critical for success. In this highly visible position, there will be significant engagement with management and the opportunity to influence the direction of the business. This is an in-office role at the NRG downtown Houston, TX location.

Essential Duties/Responsibilities:

Proven track record of trading US and Canadian environmental markets, including physical and financial products. Ideally in at least one, if not more of the following: VCM, RNG, RSG, RGGI, CCA’s, LCFS, RINs.

Tracking and responsibility for trading positions, both financial and physical

Creation and validation of supply price and obligation curves

Lead confirmation review, deal booking and registry operations

Manage various market and price analysis as required

Maintain up to date understanding of environmental markets regulations and associated market impacts

Help with risk management associated with physical deliveries across the various markets

Respond to internal requests from other functions for data and analysis

Develop expertise in NRG’s ETRM system, be a subject matter expert for the commercial team

Working Conditions:

Open office environment

Some overtime required as special projects arise

Willingness to travel

Minimum Requirements:

5-7 years in environmental markets analysis and trading with at least 3 years in a primary trading role

Deep understanding and P&L responsibility to at least one, preferably more, of the following markets: Voluntary Carbon Markets (VCM), RNG, RSG, CCA, LCFS, RINs

Strong team player with solid analytical skills and associated attention to detail

Ability to make decisions involving varied levels of risk and ambiguity

Excellent written and oral communications skills

Well organized and ability to synthesize and conceptualize complex ideas

Self-motivated with demonstrated initiative

Heightened interpersonal and influencing skills

Able to meet multiple objectives in a dynamic, fast-paced, team environment

Additional Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

Bachelor`s degree in engineering, economics, business, finance, information technology, or other STEM discipline preferred

Proficiency in one or more programming languages (Python, VB, SQL, etc.)

Advanced knowledge of MS Excel; knowledge of an ETRM system

Knowledge of various environmental markets rules

Familiarity with environmental markets registries

