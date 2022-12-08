Manager Trading, Environmental Markets, NRG – Houston

Job Details:
At NRG, we’re bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything we do. We generate electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to millions of customers through our diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, working towards a sustainable energy future. More information is available here
NRG Business Solutions manages a broad portfolio of competitively priced product and service offerings that can be tailored to meet the growing energy and sustainability needs of regional and national partners. In delivering these important capabilities, Sustainable Solutions and Innovation is responsible for orchestrating product development, origination, structuring, negotiation, and the implementation of GHG solutions for retail and wholesale customers. This team also provides commercial and industrial customers with sustainability consulting and renewable energy brokerage services.
Job Summary:
The Environmental Markets Trader will be primarily responsible for developing and capturing profitable commercial trading opportunities in multiple environmental attributes markets. Specific knowledge of carbon offset (both VCM and compliance), renewable natural gas, and responsibly sourced gas markets in North America will be critical for success. In this highly visible position, there will be significant engagement with management and the opportunity to influence the direction of the business. This is an in-office role at the NRG downtown Houston, TX location.
Essential Duties/Responsibilities:
- Proven track record of trading US and Canadian environmental markets, including physical and financial products. Ideally in at least one, if not more of the following: VCM, RNG, RSG, RGGI, CCA’s, LCFS, RINs.
- Tracking and responsibility for trading positions, both financial and physical
- Creation and validation of supply price and obligation curves
- Lead confirmation review, deal booking and registry operations
- Manage various market and price analysis as required
- Maintain up to date understanding of environmental markets regulations and associated market impacts
- Help with risk management associated with physical deliveries across the various markets
- Respond to internal requests from other functions for data and analysis
- Develop expertise in NRG’s ETRM system, be a subject matter expert for the commercial team
Working Conditions:
- Open office environment
- Some overtime required as special projects arise
- Willingness to travel
Minimum Requirements:
- 5-7 years in environmental markets analysis and trading with at least 3 years in a primary trading role
- Deep understanding and P&L responsibility to at least one, preferably more, of the following markets: Voluntary Carbon Markets (VCM), RNG, RSG, CCA, LCFS, RINs
- Strong team player with solid analytical skills and associated attention to detail
- Ability to make decisions involving varied levels of risk and ambiguity
- Excellent written and oral communications skills
- Well organized and ability to synthesize and conceptualize complex ideas
- Self-motivated with demonstrated initiative
- Heightened interpersonal and influencing skills
- Able to meet multiple objectives in a dynamic, fast-paced, team environment
Additional Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:
- Bachelor`s degree in engineering, economics, business, finance, information technology, or other STEM discipline preferred
- Proficiency in one or more programming languages (Python, VB, SQL, etc.)
- Advanced knowledge of MS Excel; knowledge of an ETRM system
- Knowledge of various environmental markets rules
- Familiarity with environmental markets registries
