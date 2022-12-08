Pivotal net zero role for carbon capture tech needs standard-setting, policy support to unlock financial access, conference panel says

Published 10:01 on December 8, 2022

Carbon capture technologies can play a key long term role in global efforts to meet net zero emissions ambitions, but this is only likely to be realised if financial and regulatory barriers are overcome and if standards are developed to promote a greater role for carbon markets, industry observers noted at a conference on Thursday.