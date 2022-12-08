Indonesian project developers feel stifled by certifier delays, govt regulations, industry head says

Published 07:42 on December 8, 2022 / Last updated at 07:42 on December 8, 2022 / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary / No Comments

Around 200 Indonesian carbon projects are currently in the development pipeline, however developers feel stuck between adhering to the government’s new regulatory requirements and the hold-ups in international project registration and credit issuances in the VCM, according to an industry head who warned that developers are considering ditching international standards all together.