Research Assistant, Florence School of Regulation, European University Institute – Florence

Research Assistant

Florence School of Regulation – Climate, European University Institute

Reference: V/RA/RSC/50/2022

The European University Institute (EUI) at a glance:

• an international organisation set up in 1972;

• a research university focusing exclusively on postgraduate, doctoral and post-doctoral studies, and advanced research;

• located in the hills overlooking the city of Florence, Italy.

The Institute also hosts the Historical Archives of the European Union.

The Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies (RSCAS) is an inter-disciplinary research centre at the heart of the European University Institute (EUI). It was established in 1992 to complement the four EUI disciplinary departments (Economics, History and Civilization, Law, Political and Social Sciences) with the aim to be involved in both basic and policy research, collaborate with other centres of excellence in Europe, provide opportunities for young scholars and promote dialogue with the world of practice. The Centre’s goal is to maintain an environment and support structure that fosters intellectual curiosity and excellent research. The research agenda of the Centre is currently guided by three major themes: Integration, Governance and Democracy; Regulating Markets and Governing Money; and 21st Century World Politics and Europe.

The Florence School of Regulation Climate (FSR Climate) aims to provide a reliable source of information, analysis, and evaluation of EU climate policies ex-post and a forum for discussion for research carried out in the area. Its main research interests are the EU Emissions Trading System, the renewable energy promotion, the distributional impact of climate policy, energy efficiency policies and environmental and energy taxation.

Its events (workshops, conferences, online events, and others) and training courses (both residential and on- line) involve researchers and the policy and business communities for the purposes of developing and discussing research that evaluates EU climate policies.

Employment details

Contract type: Flexible working time. From half-time (15/30, 20 hours/week) to full-time (30/30, 40 hours/week).

Length of contract: 12 months. Start date as soon as possible. This contract may be further renewed (several times and conditional to the availability of funds), leading to an extension of the period of service up to a total of 5 years, including the first contract period.

Salary indication and grade: ASTAC1b, step 1. The basic net monthly salary after taxes is approximately 1,310 Euro for half-time (15/30, 20 hours/week) and 2,670 Euro for full-time (30/30, 40 hours/week), plus allowances if applicable. More information about conditions of employment is available here.

About the project

Project Directors: Prof. Simone Borghesi and RSCAS Director Erik Jones

Project details: The goal of the EU-funded project LIFE COASE is to support EU and Member State policymakers in the implementation and development of the EU Emissions Trading Systems (ETS), including its integration with other carbon markets. To this end, LIFE COASE will establish the first observatory for assessment of the EU ETS, which will be a reference source of knowledge for policymakers and stakeholders. The EUI is the coordinator and single beneficiary of the project LIFE COASE.

Job description: The research assistant will provide research assistance to the Directors of the project. Main tasks include:

• Delivering and supporting the production of datasets, surveys and indicators;

• Carrying out research on emissions trading using the produced data, with the aim of publishing the results in scientific journals;

• Participating in the implementation of the project by producing deliverables and contributing to events;

• Supporting the dissemination, stakeholder engagement and exploitation activities of the project;

• Contributing to any other activities of FSR Climate, including research for other EU projects, policy analysis, fundraising, dissemination and

capacity building.

Qualifications and Experience

Essential:

• MA Degree in Economics (or equivalent according to EHEA) with a good record in quantitative analysis;

• Proven knowledge of statistical methods, tools, data processing and analysis;

• Knowledge and/or experience in quantitative analysis;

• Demonstrated research experience and interest in environmental issues;

• Proven strong analytical, research and writing skills;

• Demonstrated ability to work in a team.

Desirable:

• PhD in environmental economics or equivalent;

• Good understanding of carbon pricing mechanisms;

• Demonstrated experience in quantitative analysis using public datasets such as the EU ETS registry;

• Proven familiarity with European and International projects;

• Demonstrated ability to take initiative.

Languages: Excellent knowledge of English, both written and spoken (CEFR level: C1 or above). Good knowledge of other languages constitutes an advantage.

How to apply

Deadline: The closing date for applications is 21 December 2022 at midnight (Florence time)

For more information contact Ian Devine, ian.devine@eui.eu

To apply: Fill in the online application form and upload documents as requested, including:

• CV

• Motivational letter

• Letter(s) of reference

• One or two relevant publications (if any)