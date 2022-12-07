European Policy (Senior) Manager, IETA – Brussels

As European Policy (Senior) Manager, your role will be to work alongside IETA’s European Policy Director to ensure that IETA engages constructively with European policymakers and other stakeholders to advance market-based climate policies that meet the urgent need to decarbonise, and deliver the Paris Agreement’s net zero ambition.
Tasks & Responsibilities:
- Track relevant European climate policy developments, with a particular focus on the EU ETS. You will be required to brief IETA’s membership regularly with policy updates and political analysis;
- In collaboration with IETA’s membership and IETA’s European Policy Director, develop and implement policy positions and advocacy initiatives that ensure IETA’s views are well understood across relevant EU institutions;
- Support IETA’s European Policy Director in regular engagements with senior policymakers in the European Commission, the European Parliament and Member States. IETA has a strong network in Brussels, which you will be expected to build upon and forge new relationships that can further IETA’s objectives;
- Organise and Facilitate IETA’s European Working Group meetings;
- Work with IETA’s European Policy Director and IETA’s European Working co-chairs to define the agenda for the Working Group. This will also be informed by liaising with other stakeholders; particularly Brussels-based experts, industry bodies, and NGOs;
- Represent IETA in conferences and meetings by actively discussing IETA’s views in the broader climate policy community. You will also be required to help IETA host EUspecific event;
- Collaborate with other IETA team members internationally on research, analysis, communications, business networking and stakeholder consultations, particularly where EU policy and market matters are being considered.
Reporting to:
- IETA’s International Policy Director.
Competences Required:
- A comprehensive understanding of European Climate Policy, particularly the EU ETS;
- Strong knowledge of European politics, institutions, and EU legislative process;
- Ability to write clearly for different audiences and speak regularly at external events;
- Ability to engage with media, and clearly communicate IETA’s position;
- Ability to work flexibly and with high levels of autonomy, as part of a small team;
- Excellent spoken and written English. Knowledge of other European languages is an advantage;
- At least 3 years of relevant work experience;
- Knowledge of UK climate policy/politics is an advantage.
Send CV and cover letter to humanresources@ieta.org with “European Policy (Senior) Manager” in the subject line
Deadline: 31 December 2022