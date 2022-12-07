Verra offers proof of backlog struggle as carbon credit pipeline builds

Published 21:10 on December 7, 2022 / Last updated at 21:27 on December 7, 2022 / Voluntary / No Comments

Offset standard developer and manager Verra on Wednesday provided further insight into the substantial number of project listings and verifications this year causing a backlog of VER issuances, and said it would provide further documentation to stakeholders to ward off potential delivery risk for commercial contracts.