Virginia advances regulation to put end date on RGGI membership

Published 23:44 on December 7, 2022 / Last updated at 23:44 on December 7, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

Virginia cleared its first hurdle in leaving the RGGI bloc Wednesday morning when the Air Pollution Control Board (APCB) endorsed a draft proposal to rescind the state’s carbon market regulation, though some board members expressed concerns regarding their authority to scrap the programme.