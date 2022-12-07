REDD forestry conservation credits have tumbled this week amid thin year-end demand and uncertainty over the impact of a UN decision to limit the role of offsetting in a future global crediting mechanism.
REDD credit prices crash to rock bottom value amid lack of year-end demand
