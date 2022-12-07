South Korean emitters covered under its domestic emissions trading scheme are concerned that its allocation plan will align with its 2030 NDC from 2026, providing limited time to cut emissions sufficiently to meet the national target, according to a market expert.
Korean ETS emitters expect free allocation to stop flowing from 2026, leaving little time meet 2030 NDC
