Low-cost airline JetBlue on Tuesday announced it will next year end its strategy to automatically offset emissions from all domestic flights, and instead invest that capital in destination-specific nature-based carbon credits and reducing GHGs from its own operations.
US airline JetBlue scales back VER purchases to focus on nature-based credits, operational improvements
