US airline JetBlue scales back VER purchases to focus on nature-based credits, operational improvements

Published 23:41 on December 6, 2022 / Last updated at 00:41 on December 7, 2022 / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary / No Comments

Low-cost airline JetBlue on Tuesday announced it will next year end its strategy to automatically offset emissions from all domestic flights, and instead invest that capital in destination-specific nature-based carbon credits and reducing GHGs from its own operations.