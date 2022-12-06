New Zealand on Wednesday sold all the allowances on offer at the final ETS auction of the year, with the sale clearing below NZ$80 ($50.57) amid a slight dip in demand.
NZUs dip below NZ$80 mark in final 2022 auction
New Zealand on Wednesday sold all the allowances on offer at the final ETS auction of the year, with the sale clearing below NZ$80 ($50.57) amid a slight dip in demand.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.