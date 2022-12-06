NZUs dip below NZ$80 mark in final 2022 auction

Published 23:26 on December 6, 2022 / Last updated at 23:34 on December 6, 2022

New Zealand on Wednesday sold all the allowances on offer at the final ETS auction of the year, with the sale clearing below NZ$80 ($50.57) amid a slight dip in demand.