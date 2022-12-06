California legislators reintroduce proposal to strengthen 2030 climate target

Published 22:44 on December 6, 2022 / Last updated at 22:44 on December 6, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California lawmakers on Monday put forth related bills to ramp up the state’s 2030 emissions reduction target, coming after the proposal failed in the most recent legislative session and state regulator ARB’s Scoping Plan aims for deeper climate mitigation.