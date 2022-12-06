PREVIEW: RGGI Q4 auction settlement expected to align with secondary market

Traders largely believe the December RGGI auction will clear in line with secondary market pricing, as steady compliance demand runs up against regulatory uncertainty in Virginia and Pennsylvania, and a low capacity for returns scares off speculative participation.