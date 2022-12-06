Industry representatives are piling pressure on European institutions to introduce WTO-compliant ‘export adjustments’ to the proposed carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) as talks over the mechanism near closure.
Industry groups urge EU to include export support in carbon border measures
Industry representatives are piling pressure on European institutions to introduce WTO-compliant ‘export adjustments’ to the proposed carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) as talks over the mechanism near closure.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.