Shanghai has announced a work plan for the establishment of its regional carbon offsetting programme, which will be linked to the city’s emissions trading scheme by 2025, though questions remain as to what offset types will be allowed to use for compliance under the local ETS.
Shanghai gets to work on regional offset scheme to be launched by 2025
Shanghai has announced a work plan for the establishment of its regional carbon offsetting programme, which will be linked to the city's emissions trading scheme by 2025, though questions remain as to what offset types will be allowed to use for compliance under the local ETS.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.