The NSW state government will allocate A$10 million ($6.7 mln) in the first round of a grants scheme to assist groups in the agricultural and land sectors with carbon abatement projects, it announced on Tuesday.
Australia’s NSW launches A$10mln grant scheme for carbon abatement projects
The NSW state government will allocate A$10 million ($6.7 mln) in the first round of a grants scheme to assist groups in the agricultural and land sectors with carbon abatement projects, it announced on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.