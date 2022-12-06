EXCLUSIVE: ICE to launch standardised reference data service for voluntary carbon in bid to ease trade, win market share

Exchange operator ICE is launching a new standardised reference data service to help facilitate the management of voluntary carbon credits through the trade lifecycle while also reducing operational risks and costs, the company told Carbon Pulse in an exclusive interview.