The second largest California Carbon Offset (CCO) project could be terminated if it faces similar losses from wildfires as it did in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, researchers said in a recent blog post.
Major California-registered offset project in danger of termination due to wildfires -researchers
The second largest California Carbon Offset (CCO) project could be terminated if it faces similar losses from wildfires as it did in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, researchers said in a recent blog post.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.