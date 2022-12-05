A multi-trillion-dollar investment firm has significantly increased its sales in two funds that appear to focus on California Carbon Allowances (CCAs), according to new US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings.
PIMCO-affiliated investor sells nearly $300 mln for California carbon-focused funds
A multi-trillion-dollar investment firm has significantly increased its sales in two funds that appear to focus on California Carbon Allowances (CCAs), according to new US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.