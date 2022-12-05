Economic risks to pressure CCA prices in 2023, RGGI legal clarity expected early next year -analysts

Published 22:17 on December 5, 2022 / Last updated at 22:17 on December 5, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Average California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices in 2023 will veer lower than previously forecast due to continued macroeconomic weakness, while market stakeholders should have clarity on the participation of Pennsylvania and Virginia in the RGGI programme early next year, analysts said in a recent report.