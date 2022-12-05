Forest Carbon Specialist, Colorado State University – Fort Collins

Forest Carbon Specialist

Position Location Fort Collins, CO

Is this position eligible for hybrid or remote work? Yes – Hybrid Remote/In-Office

Work Hours/Week 40

Proposed Annual Salary Range $53,000 – $55,000

Colorado State University (CSU) is committed to providing employees with a strong and competitive benefits package that supports you, your health, and your family.

To ensure full consideration, applications must be received by 11:59pm (MT) on 01/09/2023

Description of Work Unit

Founded in 1870, Colorado State University is among the nation’s leading research universities and enrolls approximately 32,000 undergraduate, graduate, and professional students. Located an hour north of the Denver metro area, Fort Collins is a vibrant community of approximately 157,000 residents that offers the convenience of a small town with all the amenities of a large city. Fort Collins is situated on the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains with views of 14,000 foot peaks, and offers access to numerous cultural, recreational, and outdoor opportunities.

The Science and Data Division is one of five administrative divisions that work to carry out the mission of the Colorado State Forest Service.

Position Summary

Under the supervision and guidance of the Forest Monitoring Manager the Forest Carbon Specialist will lead the development and application of carbon co-benefit framework for project-level forest management practices, and a carbon accounting framework for the state of Colorado. The Forest Carbon Specialist will help position the Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) as a regional leader in science-based, climate adaptive forest management by ensuring that field practices are based on the best available science. Core functions of this position include: providing leadership in forest carbon science; data analysis, translating carbon and climate change-related research; developing trainings; general science synthesis; and supporting key CSFS strategic planning initiatives. Additionally the Forest Carbon Specialist will supervise and mentor hourly staff and students on an as-needed basis. The Specialist will collaborate with other programs in the CSFS Science and Data Division, other CSFS Divisions, and external partners and collaborators to meet program goals and objectives.

Required Job Qualifications

Bachelors Degree in Forestry, Environmental Sciences, Ecology, Biogeochemistry, Remote Sensing, Geospatial Science, or a related field

Two years of experience (includes coursework and training) in carbon measurement and accounting

Must have a valid driver’s license or the ability to obtain a driver’s license or access to a licensed driver by the employment start date.

Preferred Job Qualifications

Masters or Ph.D. in Forestry, Environmental Sciences, Ecology, Biogeochemistry, Remote Sensing, Geospatial Science, or a related field

Four years of professional experience in carbon measurement and accounting.

Two years of experience in statistics and data analysis

One year of experience in GIS that includes ArcPro and remote sensing

Experience with allometric equations related to forest biomass

Demonstrated ability to develop, deliver, and evaluate trainings for natural resource professionals and students utilizing a wide array of techniques for diverse audiences in formal, informal, and virtual classrooms/learning environments.

Familiarity with carbon markets and economics

Familiarity with forest treatments, forest management plans, and monitoring

Evidence of professional and/or peer-reviewed publications related to greenhouse gases and climate change science

Knowledge of University, State and/or Federal data and information management policies and processes

Ability to communicate effectively in writing and verbally with diverse groups and individuals including professional experts, scientists, natural resource managers, and staff at all levels to advise on and promote program goals and objectives

Use of communication technology tools such as Microsoft Office Suite to improve information sharing and effectiveness.

Ability to manage multiple programs/projects and effectively establish priorities while being accountable for commitments.

Demonstrated commitment to enhancing diversity and inclusion.

Diversity Statement

Demonstrated knowledge of, and relevant ability with, culturally diverse communities among potential target and constituent populations.

Essential Duties

Job Duty Category Carbon co-benefit framework and carbon accounting

Duty/Responsibility

Develops frameworks and related protocols to systematically assess carbon co-benefits of forest management and wildfire risk reduction projects and activities

Performs calculations of carbon stocks and fluxes using field-based data and remotely sensed data

Develops, refines, and continuously updates a forest carbon accounting framework for the State of Colorado

Critically assess the science of methodologies and approaches to carbon measurement and accounting at various scales (i.e. forest stand, subwatershed, state, national, global)

Percentage Of Time 70%

Job Duty Category Science synthesis and delivery

Duty/Responsibility

Develops, delivers, and evaluates internal and external trainings

Provide technical expertise to assist natural resource professionals, industry, and landowners with carbon inventories and monitoring

Conducts necessary literature review and research to accomplish goals of the CSFS Monitoring Program and the Science and Data Division

Keeps up-to-date with relevant climate change science, carbon markets, natural solutions, and innovations

Develop publications, grant reports, and outreach material

Collaborates with internal CSFS staff and external partners to achieve program goals and objectives

Performs other duties as assigned in support of the Science and Data Division and the Colorado State Forest Service

Percentage Of Time 25%

Job Duty Category Supervision and Mentoring

Duty/Responsibility

Supervise students and non-student hourlies as-needed

Percentage Of Time 5%

Special Instructions to Applicants

To apply, please submit a cover letter addressing how you meet both the required and preferred qualifications, a résumé, unofficial transcripts, and (3) professional references.

This position is based in Fort Collins, Colorado with the potential for flexible work arrangements. Candidates interested in remote options must be able to travel to Fort Collins, the Denver area, or other locations throughout Colorado for site visits, meetings, trainings, etc.

References will not be contacted without prior notification of candidates.

Conditions of Employment Pre-employment Criminal Background Check (required for new hires), Valid Driver’s License

Search Contact Ethan Bucholz, Ethan.Bucholz@colostate.edu, 314-757-0387

To apply please submit a Cover Letter addressing how you meet both the required and preferred qualifications, A resume, (3) Professional References, and unofficial College transcripts of your degree.

Submit at: https://csfs.colostate.edu/employment/