Introducing Biodiversity Pulse

We are thrilled to announce that Carbon Pulse has extended its news coverage to the emerging voluntary market for biodiversity credits.

Like climate change, biodiversity loss represents a fundamental threat to life as we know it, and like the world’s carbon markets, the biodiversity credit market will be complicated, fragmented, and in great need of specialised media coverage and expert scrutiny.

It is early days, but there are processes going on now – political, commercial, and technical – whose outcome will be fundamental in determining whether biodiversity credits play an invaluable role in raising much-needed additional funds for vital nature protection and restoration projects, or whether this nascent market will become vulnerable to greenwashing and perverse outcomes.

We are excited to launch what will eventually be known as Biodiversity Pulse and to take this step beyond carbon, and we look forward to covering for our loyal readers the many developments as they unfold. For now, our biodiversity articles will fall under the Carbon Pulse brand and will be included in Carbon Pulse subscriptions.

Our first batch of biodiversity stories is available now and free to read (no subscription required). Our inaugural stories include a preview of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity’s COP15 summit that kicks off in Montreal on Tuesday, an in-depth look at how this new market might evolve over the next few years, and several other insightful articles. You can read these pieces and Biodiversity Pulse’s future coverage here.

TOP STORIES

Businesses and conservation groups are increasingly talking about a voluntary biodiversity credit market as a potentially significant future source of nature protection funding, and while the market itself is barely even taking baby steps at the moment, a number of processes are ongoing whose outcome will help determine whether the approach will succeed or not.

Negotiators from nearly 200 nations descend on Montreal next week for the COP15 UN biodiversity summit eyeing a landmark agreement to protect and restore nature, but behind the headline targets lurk concerns over who pays and how to translate global ambition into national targets and action plans.

MARKET

GreenCollar Group’s recently launched NaturePlus credits has triggered inquiries from companies globally, as buy interest in biodiversity units is rapidly gaining momentum but is yet to be matched by available supply.

Some project developers fear that Australia’s biodiversity credit market could become a commercial failure under the proposed framework, while observer groups have expressed concerns over potential perverse outcomes.

Offset standard Verra on Thursday unveiled a 25-member advisory group that will guide the development of its SD VISta Nature Framework, as well as support the work to design a biodiversity crediting methodology.

FINANCE

Finance flows into nature, biodiversity, and land protection are currently just one-third of the required total needed to align with the 1.5C temperature warming limit of the Paris Agreement and wider Sustainable Development Goals, according to a UN report published Thursday, with financing needing to double in just three years to avoid goals falling out of reach.

The International Development Finance Club (IDFC) has set a goal to mobilise more than $100 billion in biodiversity finance by 2027, becoming the first financial organisation to set a time-bound funding target.

Developing a standardised currency unit for nature would help overcome challenges to establish biodiversity credits and other instruments that can channel finance to nature conservation, according to the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) and consultants EY.

UK-headquartered Amazonia Impact Ventures (AIV) has launched a funding round with the aim of raising $25 million for impact-linked investments to tackle climate change by protecting the Amazon rainforest and its biodiversity, the firm announced this week, and will also consider potential biodiversity crediting in the future, its co-founder told Carbon Pulse.

A coalition of municipalities, universities, government agencies, and private companies are launching a comprehensive coastal protection project in Denmark to help sequester carbon emissions and improve biodiversity.

A majority of companies that have outlined commitments on biodiversity have not taken any action on pledges, according to data released Wednesday by non-profit CDP, as countries prepare to negotiate on potential mandatory environmental disclosure next week at the COP15 summit in Montreal.

Canada will provide C$109 million ($81.5 mln) in funding over the next five years to 40 projects as part of its efforts to meet national biodiversity and climate targets, the government announced Monday.

UK Environment Secretary Therese Coffey on Wednesday announced the country has committed £30 million to the new public-private Big Nature Impact Fund, which will be managed by Pittsburgh-based investment manager Federated Hermes and UK financial advisory firm Finance Earth.

POLICY

Canada outlined ambitious plans and their role in hosting the largest global biodiversity UN convention at a technical briefing on Friday, having released a slew of domestic initiatives in the run-up to the Montreal conference scheduled from Dec. 7-19.

New Zealand farmers are feeling overwhelmed by its government’s biodiversity proposals, according to a primary sector lobby group, as it calls for a review into the potential financial and social impacts of its policies.

