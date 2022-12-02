Compliance entities disposed of California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) in the aftermath of the Q4 WCI auction result publication, while financials lengthened their WCI holdings and dumped RGGI permits in a reversal from previous weeks, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
Emitters’ CCA position reverts to net short, managed money net length reaches 6-mth high
Compliance entities disposed of California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) in the aftermath of the Q4 WCI auction result publication, while financials lengthened their WCI holdings and dumped RGGI permits in a reversal from previous weeks, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.