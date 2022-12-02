Emitters’ CCA position reverts to net short, managed money net length reaches 6-mth high

Compliance entities disposed of California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) in the aftermath of the Q4 WCI auction result publication, while financials lengthened their WCI holdings and dumped RGGI permits in a reversal from previous weeks, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.