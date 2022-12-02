EU carbon prices reverted to a narrow trading range amid thin screen-based trading as participants appeared to focus on administration and account management after three days of volatile and active price action, while energy markets were also relatively quiet.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EU carbon prices reverted to a narrow trading range amid thin screen-based trading as participants appeared to focus on administration and account management after three days of volatile and active price action, while energy markets were also relatively quiet.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.