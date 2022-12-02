Malaysia’s Sarawak to begin first forest carbon project under new regulations in Q1 2023

Sarawak’s inaugural forest carbon project will go ahead in early 2023, the first since a local law was adopted in May to set up a carbon market in the Malaysian state that will be guided by international protocols.