Australia Market Roundup: ACCU issuance rises as New Forests launches landscape, forestry fund

Published 04:02 on December 2, 2022 / Last updated at 05:04 on December 2, 2022

Australian Carbon Credit Unit (ACCU) issuance rose in the Clean Energy Regulator’s latest update, as Sydney-headquartered global carbon project developer New Forests has launched a fund aiming to raise A$600 million ($340 mln) to go towards forestry investments.