Air Resources Engineer, California Air Resources Board – Sacramento

This position requires development and assessment of GHG reduction measures; understanding and use of engineering, scientific, technical, economic, and market data; consultation with stakeholders; interpretation and application of regulatory requirements; evaluation of environmental policies; and project management skills. Tasks will include developing strategies and measures by conducting meetings, writing policy proposals and regulatory text, holding public workshops, and navigating steps in the public rulemaking process. Additional tasks will include preparing briefing papers, correspondence, and presentations to describe regulatory programs, articulate policy positions, and solicit feedback; providing regulatory guidance and interpretation; and meeting with and responding to inquiries from industry, government agencies, and other stakeholders. Especially as it relates to regulating industrial emissions, the ARE will consult with local, State, and Federal agencies and international forums involved in GHG and climate policy. The ARE may act in a lead capacity or as part of a team, and this position may require occasional travel.

The ARE will work as part of an internal team with a diverse skill set and will play a key role in assessing approaches for industrial sectors to reduce GHG emissions, mitigate emissions leakage risk, and ensure coordination and alignment among relevant policies. The ARE will work in concert with colleagues and stakeholders to perform technical and economic evaluations related to CARB’s GHG reduction programs to develop, assess, and interpret regulations, policy concepts, and related information.

Under the direction of an Air Resources Supervisor I, the ARE will develop and implement a strategy to achieve net-zero GHG emissions associated with cement used within the state by 2045. The ARE will identify and assess existing measures, potential modifications to existing measures, and new measures to overcome barriers to achieving net-zero GHG emissions and will evaluate actions that improve air quality, support economic and workforce development, mitigate potential leakage, and leverage state and federal incentives. The ARE will coordinate and consult with other state agencies, local air districts, communities, and experts in academia, industry, and public health to define and develop metrics, targets, and other aspects of GHG reduction strategies.

The Climate Change Program Evaluation Branch of the Industrial Strategies Division has a position available for a motivated Air Resources Engineer (ARE) to conduct a variety of activities related to development, implementation, and analysis of the California Air Resources Board’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions programs, principally a new Net-Zero Strategy for Cement Use in California. The position is in the Program Development Section, which is responsible for conducting technical and economic analyses to assess, develop, and implement policies and programs to reduce industrial GHG emissions, as well as to assess industrial, natural gas, electricity, and allowance allocation policy for the Cap-and-Trade Program.

Working Conditions

The California Department of Human Resources (CalHR) has implemented the requirement that all state employees attest to their vaccination status. Employees are required to indicate whether they are vaccinated, unvaccinated, or if they choose not to disclose their vaccination status. As an additional health and safety standard to protect the state workforce and the public it serves, CalHR may require COVID-19 testing of all state employees working on site (including field sites) if they are unvaccinated, vaccinated but choose not to provide documentation, or choosing not to disclose their vaccination status. Any employee seeking exemption from COVID-19 testing or wearing a face covering must provide evidence of vaccination. This requirement is subject to change depending upon updated Federal, State, and/or local requirements and guidance.

Position that is/may be eligible for telework

This position may be eligible for hybrid telework under Government Code 14200 for eligible applicants residing in California, subject to the candidate meeting telework eligibility criteria set forth in the CalEPA telework policy and/or future program need. Employees not residing in California are not eligible for telework. Regardless of telework eligibility, all employees may be required to report to the position’s designated headquarters location, as indicated on their duty statement, at their own expense.”

Position located in a high-rise building

Requires being in a stationary position, consistent with office work, for extended periods

Standard office environment (for example, artificial lighting, controlled temperature, etc.)

Daily use of a personal computer, office equipment, and/or telephone

Travel may be required up to 5% of the time for meetings and conferences

