California and Washington set near identical 2023 auction reserve prices

Published 23:44 on December 1, 2022 / Last updated at 00:07 on December 2, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

The California-Quebec carbon market and Washington’s cap-and-invest scheme announced on Thursday near identical auction floor prices and allowance price containment reserve (APCR) levels for 2023, with the linked WCI programme also setting next year's sale volumes.