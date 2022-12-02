NA Markets: CCAs pressured by November auction result and ETF selling, RGGI prices decline before Q4 sale

Published 00:02 on December 2, 2022 / Last updated at 00:02 on December 2, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices fell this week as traders rolled their positions further out on the curve before surging back on Thursday, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values declined on similar activity ahead of next week’s quarterly auction.