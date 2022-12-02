KraneShares slashes majority of carbon holdings, boosts UKAs as it shifts out of Dec-22 contracts

Published 18:04 on December 2, 2022 / Last updated at 18:19 on December 2, 2022 / Americas, Canada, EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS, US / No Comments

KraneShares' carbon-focused exchange-traded funds mostly reduced their holdings across global cap-and-trade markets as they rebalanced and shifted positions further out on the curve this week, data from the fund showed Friday.