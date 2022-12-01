A Toronto-headquartered global asset manager announced on Thursday a new fund to invest in internationally diversified forestland assets with strong carbon storage potential and high conservation value.
Canada-based global wealth firm launches international forest carbon fund
A Toronto-headquartered global asset manager announced on Thursday a new forest fund to invest in internationally diversified forestland assets with strong carbon storage potential and high conservation value.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.