VCM Integrity Council appoints Indigenous, other members

Published 14:04 on December 1, 2022 / Last updated at 14:56 on December 1, 2022 / Voluntary / No Comments

The Integrity Council for the voluntary carbon market (IC-VCM) announced the appointment of three new members to its governing board on Thursday, including two Indigenous Peoples members, fulfilling a long-standing promise from the cross-stakeholder initiative, which aims to provide guidance on what constitutes “high quality” for voluntary carbon offsets.