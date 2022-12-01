The Integrity Council for the voluntary carbon market (IC-VCM) announced the appointment of three new members to its governing board on Thursday, including two Indigenous Peoples members, fulfilling a long-standing promise from the cross-stakeholder initiative, which aims to provide guidance on what constitutes “high quality” for voluntary carbon offsets.
VCM Integrity Council appoints Indigenous, other members
