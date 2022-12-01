EU climate plan risks sacrificing carbon storage and biodiversity for bioenergy boost -report

Published 12:37 on December 1, 2022 / Last updated at 12:37 on December 1, 2022

The EU's flagship Fit for 55 climate plan is set to outsource deforestation and sacrifice carbon storage and biodiversity in Europe in an effort to drive bioenergy expansion, according to a paper published in a research journal that points out one amendment under consideration could reduce this risk.