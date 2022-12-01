Rio Tinto firms up role for offsets to help meet 2030 emissions target

Anglo-Australian mining company Rio Tinto aims to boost the role of offsets over the next decade to help meet its 2030 climate target, it announced at an investor seminar Thursday, where it laid out details about its $7.5 billion investment plan across several abatement programmes to cut its operational emissions in half by the end of the decade.