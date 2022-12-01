South Korea on Thursday named two more securities firms that will act as market makers in the nation’s emissions trading scheme while at the same time more than doubling the KAU holding limits for financials in a bid to boost market liquidity and stabilise prices.
South Korea announces two more ETS market makers, increases KAU holding limits
