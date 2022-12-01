ANALYSIS: UKA premium to EUAs disappears amid reduced UK spread interest as funds cut length

Published 10:17 on December 1, 2022 / Last updated at 10:17 on December 1, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

The premium of UK carbon prices to their European counterparts has eroded completely in the last two months as the two markets have moved in opposite directions since the differential reached its peak in September, and funds have amassed a net short position in the UK market.