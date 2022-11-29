The Swiss government issued a statement on Tuesday confirming that 2% of its imported carbon credits would be cancelled for the good of the environment, a provision recommended under the Paris Agreement but remaining voluntary in many cases.
Switzerland confirms 2% voluntary carbon credit cancellation for atmosphere
The Swiss government issued a statement on Tuesday confirming that 2% of its imported carbon credits would be cancelled for the good of the environment, a provision recommended under the Paris Agreement but remaining voluntary in many cases.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.