Shipowners will shy away from renewing their fleet with less carbon-intensive vessels because the outlook is so cloudy, warned a UN report on Tuesday that found GHG emissions from the world’s maritime fleet increased by 4.7% in 2021.
Maritime emissions jump in 2021 amid uncertain low-carbon outlook -report
Greenhouse gas emissions from the world’s maritime fleet increased by 4.7% in 2021, with most of the increase coming from container ships, dry bulk carriers and general cargo vessels, a report from UNCTAD, the UN institution dealing with trade and development, warned Tuesday
