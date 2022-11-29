A new VER market platform Rubicon Carbon launched Tuesday with initial backing of $300 million, and aims to raise $1 billion by year-end to tap into what it said is growing corporate demand for voluntary offsets.
Rubicon crosses the voluntary carbon market with launch of new “high quality” product
