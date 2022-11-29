Survey finds 84% of hydrocarbon professionals see CCUS as mainstay

Some 84% of hydrocarbon professionals expect carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) will be a mainstay in the industry, and over half plan on installing CCUS solutions over the next decade, according to a survey published on Tuesday.