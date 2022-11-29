Stricter rules needed on how EU nations spend ETS revenues as billions go elsewhere -report

Published 15:45 on November 29, 2022 / Last updated at 15:45 on November 29, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

As much as €25 billion of ETS-derived revenues distributed by EU member states between 2013-21 were not spent on climate action, according to analysis from a green group published on Tuesday that called for more stringent rules on the spending of funds from ETS allowance sales.