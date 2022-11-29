EUAs rose to their highest in four weeks after a strong auction result brought buyers into the market, while UK allowances were only marginally firmer, wiping out the historical premium the benchmark British contract has held to EUAs for most of the year.
Euro Markets: EUAs climb to one-month high while UKAs loses premium to EU permits despite gain
