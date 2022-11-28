Senior Carbon Markets Analyst, Energy Aspects – London

Energy Aspects has a new and exciting opportunity for a Senior Carbon Markets Analyst to join our growing research team, based in London. This is a fantastic opportunity for an experienced Markets Analyst, with knowledge and understanding of global carbon markets, to join an award-winning and rapidly growing energy research consultancy and assist with the ongoing development and delivery of our carbon market product offerings.

As a passionate Carbon Markets Analyst, you will play a key role in our Emissions service, closely following and anticipating the curve of global carbon market developments. Your responsibilities will span the full cycle of our work, from building and maintaining data models and monitoring market developments, through to writing concise analysis and responding to client requests. You will work closely across our Research teams, collaborating to decipher different aspects of the global market (particularly Europe and offsets).

Our clients value our views and insights, so you will be shaping forward-looking views and not just conducting historical analysis. You are expected to continuously work to develop the products, improve our processes, and enhance the breadth and depth of our available data sources.

This position will require flexibility and the drive to go beyond the core hours when needed, ensuring we all fulfil our goals. All team members are encouraged to build their professional reputation within the industry and are supported by some of the most well-regarded energy and emissions sector commentators. You will be able to work independently, as well as be capable of planning and prioritising to achieve success. In exchange, we offer excellent remuneration, a high-performance culture, with challenging and exciting work.

Duties

Ongoing development and day-to-day operational responsibilities for our new offset market service and track developments in emerging cap and trade schemes.

Contribute to formulation of S&D and pricing views, working with team members to develop one consistent view.

Develop fundamental analysis.

Write succinct analysis to a high standard of written English and with adherence to the house style.

Assist with streamlining of analytical processes and apply best practices for data cleansing and collection.

Maintain and expand data sets for the emissions service, using an appropriate range of tools to manage large volumes of data.

Ensure high accuracy in all our written and data output and develop our culture of strong attention to detail.

Build and enhance operating analytical models to provide detailed insights and forecasts.

Track developments in the emissions markets and interpret how they impact our existing views and balances.

Continuously seek to increase your market knowledge and widen your network of contacts.

Actively engage with clients and prospects to deliver our service and exchange market information.

Requirements

Knowledge of emissions markets – both cap-and-trade and offsets.

Experience running supply and demand balances and using these to analyse future pricing trends.

The ability to meet deadlines and work effectively with others, including colleagues in different time zones, to deliver timely analysis will be critical.

Writing reports and E-mail alerts and doing the independent work needed to formulate the views.

Attention to detail is a prerequisite for this role in both handling data and written English.

Strong Excel skills.

Desirable skills

Data analysis and coding skills, using Python, SQL or similar would be an advantage.

Existing relationships with participants in the emissions industry.

Experience in public speaking and talking to the media would be useful.

About us

Founded in 2012, we are an independent research consultancy that has enjoyed phenomenal growth since our inception, and we have very ambitious plans to continue our upwards growth trajectory. We are passionately committed to providing indispensable and industry-leading short, medium, and long-term analysis, and forecasts of the energy markets, that helps our clients trade, invest, finance and plan.

With the acquisition of macro research firm Medley Global Advisors, the combination of our market-leading global macro policy analysis and deep energy markets expertise, has further strengthened our services to the global financial markets and has enhanced our ability to support our expanding client base, as the energy transition gathers pace and markets look to find their feet in an uncertain future.

Our suite of subscription services can be tailored to meet our clients’ specific needs and combines a data-rich approach and our extensive network of contacts, with insight on geopolitics and energy policy to provide best-in-class assessment, analysis and forecasts of major trends, topics and regions. We also deliver timely analysis of breaking news events and offer proprietary data services that cover fundamental trade and supply/demand data, across a wide variety of products and markets.

Culture & Benefits

The proud recipient of accreditations from Best Companies, we truly understand the importance of workplace engagement and genuinely value our people. We offer a fast-paced, driven, collaborative and dynamic working culture where you are recognised and rewarded for your contributions to our tremendous growth story.

At Energy Aspects you could be part of an active, social, and friendly team where you will have the opportunity to join our running, circuit training, five-a-side football or lunch clubs. You might also enjoy letting loose at our winter and summer parties or just sharing an unwinding drink on a Friday afternoon at our in-house bar the Nodding Donkey.

Working out of our Canary Wharf office, you can take advantage of low commute times and easy access from across London, excellent amenities for shopping, gyms and healthcare, restaurants and bars. We do also provide daily fresh fruit, hot drinks, soft drinks, snacks and the occasional exotic treats from our international travels.

Our compensation packages include generous commission structures, a company share options scheme, private health insurance, life assurance, income protection, pension contributions, subsidised gym membership and considerable holiday time.

Energy Aspects is proud to be an equal opportunity employer and promotes diversity within its workforce. As an international business we are determined that suitably qualified persons will never receive less favourable treatment on the grounds of gender, age, disability, religion, belief, sexual orientation, marital status, race, veteran status or any other basis covered by appropriate law.