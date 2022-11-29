Shipping’s entry into EU ETS likely to weigh on market initially, say analysts

Adding shipping to the EU ETS is likely to have an initial bearish impact due to how legislators are designing the process, analysts told Carbon Pulse, while the maritime sector is expected to take varying approaches to buying the allowances they will need.