International Carbon Credit Advisor, Aurecon – Sydney

Want to bring ideas to life?

You’re in the right place. We’ve been a leading design, engineering and advisory company for decades. So why choose Aurecon? It really comes down to one, crucial question: what kind of world do you want to create for the next generation? Truth is, the decisions being made right now will determine the future of everything – from the local community to the sustainability of our clients’ businesses – to the entire planet. One of those decisions is: who do you decide to work for?

How will your ideas contribute to shaping what’s next?

As an International Carbon Credit Advisor, you will join our Advisory business, where you will play an integral part in a team of highly skilled sustainability and climate change specialists that ‘bring ideas to life’ for our clients across a variety of markets – from energy to transport, investment and policy advisory, infrastructure and water.

Here are the key things required for you to ‘bring ideas to life’:

• Understanding of international carbon markets to help clients develop and execute carbon procurement strategy and governance

• Understand the international carbon standards that are eligible for use in Australia. You will know what good projects and prices look like

• Understand the opportunities and risks in purchasing, trading and surrendering international carbon credits

• Policy and regulatory appreciation of international carbon market developments, including article 6

• Credibility and integrity issues in the market

• Preferred commercial experience assisting clients in procurement, trading and surrender of international units

• Led or undertaken due diligence in carbon markets and projects with a good appreciation of the associated corporate risks, integrity risks and opportunities

How will your future be shaped by us?

Joining Aurecon means you’ll be at the award-winning edge of innovation and sustainability. AFR ranked us Top 5 among sustainability leaders and Top 3 of all innovative companies in professional services. One Consult awarded us an innovative design award. Plus, we were Consult Australia’s large firm of the year.

You really can bring your whole self to work and be confident your voice will be heard. We don’t just claim we’re inclusive and innovative, as proven by the independent awards and accreditations we’ve gained. We’ve been recognised for our innovation culture, gender equality and our LGBTI+ inclusion. Plus, we have a robust Reconciliation Action Plan – our fourth edition since 2014.

On a personal level you’ll have access to flexible work hours, remote work, working holidays, part-time and job share options. When it comes to your development, you’ll be a part of our Advisory Development Academy, and have the option to build your technical mastery in the Aurecon Design Academy which earns you a Graduate Certificate in Design Management from the prestigious RMIT University. Plus, you’ll be supported on every step of your career journey with mentoring, leadership training and our Career Hub. Outside of work, you’ll be further supported with competitive paid parental leave, cultural public holiday swaps, plus wellbeing support programmes.

What are we looking for from you?

You’ll have a genuine passion for re-imagining problems and continuous learning to help shape the future. We value that each of our team members brings something different to Aurecon. We look for people who have had a broad range of experiences throughout their career and can demonstrate how they have worked as part of a team to bring ideas to life.

Alongside your industry experience, you’ll also have:

• a relevant engineering, legal or commercial qualification

• demonstrated experience in delivering carbon credit advice.

Think you know Aurecon? You may be surprised.

Aurecon’s strength has always been our people. It’s our people who build our shared purpose and bring ideas to life. It’s our people who imagine and co-create with our clients a better future for people and the planet. Of course, you’ll probably know lots of our award-winning projects. The new Allianz Stadium in Sydney? That was us. Tāmaki Regeneration in Auckland? That was us too. And the Tseung Kwan O Interchange in Hong Kong? You guessed it, us. So, when you join us, you’ll be joining a community working together to tackle some of the world’s most complex challenges.

Ready to bring ideas to life?

Then please apply. Remember, it’s you and how you bring ideas to life which are important. Your background, unique needs and individuality will be valued. Visit our website to learn more at www.aurecongroup.com.

