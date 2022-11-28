Carbon Market Analyst, Aurecon – Sydney

Want to bring ideas to life?

You’re in the right place. We’ve been a leading design, engineering and advisory company for decades. So why choose Aurecon? It really comes down to one, crucial question: what kind of world do you want to create for the next generation? Truth is, the decisions being made right now will determine the future of everything – from the local community to the sustainability of our clients’ businesses – to the entire planet. One of those decisions is: who do you decide to work for?

How will your ideas contribute to shaping what’s next?

As a Carbon Market Analyst, you will join our Advisory business, where you will play an integral part in a team of highly skilled sustainability and climate change specialists that ‘bring ideas to life’ for our clients across a variety of markets – from energy to transport, investment and policy advisory, infrastructure and water.

We are interested in professionals in the following areas:

• Carbon market fundamentals and dynamics

• Carbon procurement strategies

• Carbon risk and mitigation strategies

• Carbon market due diligence

• Carbon market trading

• Carbon and emissions reduction policy and compliance activity

How will your future be shaped by us?

Joining Aurecon means you’ll be at the award-winning edge of innovation and sustainability. AFR ranked us Top 5 among sustainability leaders and Top 3 of all innovative companies in professional services. One Consult awarded us an innovative design award. Plus, we were Consult Australia’s large firm of the year.

You really can bring your whole self to work and be confident your voice will be heard. We don’t just claim we’re inclusive and innovative, as proven by the independent awards and accreditations we’ve gained. We’ve been recognised for our innovation culture, gender equality and our LGBTI+ inclusion. Plus, we have a robust Reconciliation Action Plan – our fourth edition since 2014.

On a personal level you’ll have access to flexible work hours, remote work, working holidays, part-time and job share options. When it comes to your development, you’ll be a part of our Advisory Development Academy, and have the option to build your technical mastery in the Aurecon Design Academy which earns you a Graduate Certificate in Design Management from the prestigious RMIT University. Plus, you’ll be supported on every step of your career journey with mentoring, leadership training and our Career Hub. Outside of work, you’ll be further supported with competitive paid parental leave, cultural public holiday swaps, plus wellbeing support programmes.

What are we looking for from you?

You’ll have a genuine passion for re-imagining problems and continuous learning to help shape the future. We value that each of our team members brings something different to Aurecon. We look for people who have had a broad range of experiences throughout their career and can demonstrate how they have worked as part of a team to bring ideas to life.

Here are the key things required for you to ‘bring ideas to life’.:

• Develop and maintain subject matter expertise in carbon technologies, sciences and methodologies

• Strong knowledge of global carbon markets and emissions regimes

• Undertake due diligence activities and reviews of potential projects, including risk assessment of methods, technologies, proponents, locations and regulatory risk under different schemes.

• Prepare materials to inform senior stakeholders and decision makers (e.g.: Executives, Portfolio, Technical, Strategy and Commercial leads)

• Assess carbon project methodologies (E.g.: Emissions Reduction Fund) and portfolios of existing or future land and assets to understand the potential feasibility for development of offset projects and portfolios.

• Understand emerging research, methods and industry trends to enhance our knowledge of carbon methodologies, science and potential opportunities.

• a relevant qualification in Science, Environmental Engineering, Commerce or Economics

• demonstrated experience in delivering strong data analysis and advice as well as climate, decarbonisation and ESG policy and strategy.

Think you know Aurecon? You may be surprised.

Aurecon’s strength has always been our people. It’s our people who build our shared purpose and bring ideas to life. It’s our people who imagine and co-create with our clients a better future for people and the planet. Of course, you’ll probably know lots of our award-winning projects. The new Allianz Stadium in Sydney? That was us. Tāmaki Regeneration in Auckland? That was us too. And the Tseung Kwan O Interchange in Hong Kong? You guessed it, us. So, when you join us, you’ll be joining a community working together to tackle some of the world’s most complex challenges.

Ready to bring ideas to life?

Then please apply. Remember, it’s you and how you bring ideas to life which are important. Your background, unique needs and individuality will be valued. Visit our website to learn more at www.aurecongroup.com.

