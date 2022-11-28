Asia Pacific > China releases spot power market trading draft for consultation

China releases spot power market trading draft for consultation

Published 08:45 on November 28, 2022

China's energy regulator on Friday issued a draft of trading regulations for the country's spot power market, a move considered crucial to make a transition towards market-based electricity pricing and improve the effectiveness of the national emissions trading scheme (ETS).

