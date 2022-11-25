A carbon credit ratings agency has changed its scores for ten projects as part of two sectoral portfolio reviews this week, while one of the market’s biggest credit issuers had its lofty rating upheld.
Offset ratings firm alters scores of 10 projects in review blitz
A carbon credit ratings agency has changed its scores for ten projects as part of two sectoral portfolio reviews this week, while one of the market's biggest credit issuers had its lofty rating upheld.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.