Offset quality checking tool aims to cover most of VCM market by Q3 2023

Published 18:19 on November 25, 2022 / Last updated at 18:19 on November 25, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Biodiversity, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary / No Comments

An open-access service rating the quality of projects in the voluntary carbon market expects to cover four-fifths of issued carbon credits by Q3 2023 amid plans to add five more project types.