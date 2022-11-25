Trading volume in China’s national emissions trading scheme continued to increase over the past week as thermal plants began to sell allowance surplus to cover their financial losses, while the offset market remained depressed amid severely limited supply.
CN Markets: CEA liquidity improves as thermal plants offload allowance surplus
